Body found following search at Belmore Falls

A body believed to be that of a bushwalker reported missing on the weekend, has been located.
On Sunday April 7, officers attached to Hume Police District responded to Belmore Falls near Robertson around 1pm, following reports a woman had slipped and fallen down a cliff.
A multi-agency search was initiated, involving NSW Police rescue, NSW Ambulance rescue, State Emergency Service (SES), National Parks and Wildlife Service, PolAir and the TOLL Rescue Helicopter.
About 8am today (April 9), the search resumed. About 11.30am, police divers located the body of a woman.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing bushwalker.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
