Gundary Plains solar factory 'benefits are ficticious'

What should be kept in mind when reading the article by the supporters of British Petroleum's proposed solar factory on the Gundary Plains is that none of them will live next to, across the road from or in close proximately to it.
This extends across 700ha, includes 740,740 panel large Scale Solar Energy Factory which has already started impacting 105 families (BP's numbers) and is just some 5.7km from Goulburn.
We have been scratching our heads to identify any benefits that this proposal will give to the residents of Goulburn and the Gundary Plains.
British Petroleum (BP) a British company, told us right at the start of this proposal that they would be creating 400 jobs for the Goulburn region. That was one of their selling points. We have the paperwork to prove it.
However, in the Scoping Report that British Petroleum lodged with the State Government in 2022 they admitted that there would only be up to 85 jobs for two years for Goulburn people.
Most of the workers at BP's Wellington and West Wyalong solar farms were temporary visa workers from overseas.
British Petroleum has failed to publicise how many Australians it has trained in skilled fields on its seven solar farms in NSW and QLD that would enable those workers to travel throughout the country to work.
It talks about supporting TAFE courses to facilitate this but we have not seen any evidence that this has actually being done.
The supporters of BP fail to mention the pitiful benefits that British Petroleum has offered to Goulburn or the many impacted families including young children.
In February British Petroleum held individual Neighbourhood compensation meetings only with residents whose houses were up to 1km from the boundary of the proposal although so many others will have this monstrosity as their only view. British Petroleum offered:
(a) a sign on payment of $5,000
(b) a one-off construction benefit for residents within 1km of the site of $15,000 which would be paid only once the project construction commenced, and
(c) an operating benefit to residents within 500m of the site of $5,000 annual payments over 40 years or $20,000 annual payments for 10 years.
This insulting and pitiful compensation to a few does not take into account that many of our properties up to 1km have been assessed as having been already devalued to the extent of 20 to 30 per cent.
One home has been on the market twice and has had no interest and another was sold for a loss of 36 per cent.
The only road that might be improved is the small section from Goulburn to the solar site at number 961 Windellama Road. The roads will have to be constantly repaired due to the number of heavy vehicles accessing the site for two years.
British Petroleum has not actually confirmed that it is going to finance TAFE training, community facilities and the activities of voluntary sporting, artistic and environmental groups.
There will be no benefit of cheap electricity for Goulburn residents and businesses or residents. British Petroleum has advised that none of the electricity generated will go to Goulburn. It is for the Sydney market only, as this is where the 330KV power lines go to.
The article has in fact failed to identify any large scale benefits for Goulburn.
The solar panels are to be made in China and probably the steel as well, the majority of workers will be overseas temporary visa workers and once the construction is completed after two years there will only be 2-4 people employed on a permanent basis (BP's figures).
Putting aside the propaganda, BP is focused on two things:
1. Their Renewable Energy Greenwashing international bragging rights (they have told us twice that they are not expecting to make much money from the project) and
2. Making guaranteed easy money thanks to Federal Government (taxpayer) subsidies and State Government (environment and planning) red carpet treatment of these developers.
The "vocal group" referred to in the article has nothing to gain from opposing this proposal other than our homes, the environment that comprises our homes (which is enjoyed by everybody who drives along these plains), our sense of place and our sanity.
Put aside the community benefits propaganda and recognise that there is no gift horse. We have spent the last two years working through British Petroleum's "promises".
The benefits are fictitious. The environmental consequences will be disasterous.
The Goulburn community is welcome to visit our SAVE Gundary Plains Community consultation stand at the Goulburn Rotary Markets on the second Saturday of each month (April 13 this month).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.