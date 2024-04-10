Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Gundary Plains solar factory 'benefits are ficticious'

By Stan Moore, Save Gundary Plains Action Group
April 10 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Save Gundary Plains action group members at the group's stall at the February Rotary Markets. Picture file
Save Gundary Plains action group members at the group's stall at the February Rotary Markets. Picture file

What should be kept in mind when reading the article by the supporters of British Petroleum's proposed solar factory on the Gundary Plains is that none of them will live next to, across the road from or in close proximately to it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.