'Not worth the heartache': Ruddell won't renominate for council

Deputy mayor Steve Ruddell says social media and personal attacks have influenced his decision not to re-stand for Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
The councillor of three years said the public backlash over the proposed 51.2 per cent special rate variation (SRV) had left "a bitter taste."
"It's been emotionally distressing," he said.
"You go on council to do your best. The decision (on the SRV) wasn't one we wanted to make but we had to," he said.
"I know others don't agree with that but we're not out to make anyone go broke."
Cr Ruddell said he and other councillors who voted for the rate rise application "were brave enough to stand up" but had been abused on social media and personally. He told The Post that some of his long-term friends and associates no longer spoke to him and being on the council "wasn't worth the heartache."
Cr Ruddell said some information about the SRV circulating in the community "wasn't entirely correct" and if people had questions or comments, he would have preferred a personal approach rather than social media commentary.
"I agree everyone is struggling at the moment. It's (cost of living) not just affecting me but members of my family," he said.
"...(But) if the SRV fails I'll be interested to see how any new councillor handles a broke council."
He reiterated that it was "necessary" in order to ensure sustainability and avoid a larger rate rise application in future.
When he stood for the council in 2021 Cr Ruddell said he didn't have any agenda, other than for Goulburn Mulwaree to thrive.
Three years on he reflected that the experience had been very different to his expectations.
"Local government has a lot of restrictions that candidates don't always understand. Your hands are tied on pretty much anything to do with planning except (strategic development)," he said.
"Everyone thinks they can change the world when they first get on. In my time I don't think I changed a lot but I helped point the ship.
"The SRV is probably the biggest call I've had to make but it will probably come back to bite us in September."
Yet he said this didn't influence his decision not to stand. If he was nominating, he'd go "full steam ahead."
The council election will be held on September 14. Former councillor, Nina Dillon, who has led opposition to the rate rise, has vowed to lead a five to six-member ticket at the poll. She previously said she'd be surprised if several members weren't elected.
Meantime, Cr Ruddell has recently stood down from several committees. These include the recreation area committee and a group organising the 100th Goulburn motorcycle grand prix celebrations.
He remains Goulburn Rotary president. Cr Ruddell said this and the deputy mayoral role had made life extremely busy and now it was time to make choices for his family and work.
"I've met a lot of great people and learnt a lot," he said.
"Anyone looking to run for council really needs to look into it because it's not what you think. If you have your eyes set on achieving something, you probably won't.
"...Unless someone waves a magic wand, I won't be standing. But you never say never."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.