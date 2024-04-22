Major hazard reduction aims to reduce fire risk in national park

A major hazard reduction is planned within the Bungonia State Conservation Area on Tuesday, April 23, weather permitting.
A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson said the 76-hectare burn would take place in the 'Brisbane Meadows' section of the park, northeast of Bungonia.
The Great South Road Trail will be closed to the public during the burn, and only re-opened when deemed safe by the fire crew.
"The campground and the main visitor area will remain open, but there may be smoke in the area," the spokesperson said.
Visitors should check NPWS Alerts for up-to-date information on closures.
The NPWS says the burn is aimed at reducing the intensity of any future bushfires from lightning strikes or from grass fires entering the Conservation Area.
"Treating this section of the reserve will also provide neighbouring private properties and assets protection from future fires," the spokesperson said.
Smoke may be visible from Bungonia during the operation.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burns, visit NSW Health or Asthma Australia.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government's Hazards Near Me website and app.
