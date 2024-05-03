Juniors put on a show at NSW Southern Region Soccer Championships

Some of the best junior footballers from across the region showcased their class recently.
That was because players from teams representing the Far South Coast, Southern Highlands, Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and the Southern Tablelands all came together for the NSW Southern Region Soccer Championships at Cookbundoon on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28.
The competition, featuring about 1000 players, saw boy and girl teams aging from the u9s through to u16s take part.
One of those players was Hunter Harding from the Southern Tablelands Football Association's (STFA) u10s boy side who enjoyed the weekend and more importantly, loved the sport.
"Scoring is my favourite thing about soccer," the right winger said.
"I think my biggest strength is crossing the ball in and attacking."
Another person who had a great weekend was STFA u10s coach Matt Wheeldon who said the soccer on display was fantastic.
"Events like this is all about development," Wheeldon said.
"This is our third tournament and we're already seeing a significant improvement in their levels.
"There coming up with some fantastic plays and scoring some fantastic goals."
The tournament will return to Goulburn in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.