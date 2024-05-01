The Tallong Apple Day Festival headlines an interesting week in town

The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, May 3 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street. Phone 0432 648 676.
The shed shop and garage sale happens on the first Saturday of each month. There will be a large array of items to meet every person's needs at very reasonable prices, ranging from woodwork and metalwork items to furniture, lawnmowers, whipper snippers, pushbikes (all pre-loved and serviced) and more. Bric-a-brac items such as cds, dvds and hardware will also be available. The event is on Saturday, May 4 from 9am to 1am at the Goulburn Men's Shed. Phone 0473 871 622.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat sixth country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday, May 4 from 10am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
Come and celebrate Tallong's rich apple orchard heritage with fun attractions, heaps of craft and food stalls, special events for children, and competitions galore. There will be whipcracking, medieval battles, wood chopping, pig racing, pony rides, fleece to garment, a bake-off, photography competition, a car and bike show, rock climbing wall, bungee jumping, live music, puppet shows, snake and reptiles, Boral Free Kids Activity area and more. There is also plenty of food including toffee apples and apple pies. Being an Apple Festival, there will be lots of apples for sale. All proceeds go back into the community to fund projects within the Tallong region. The event is on Sunday, May 5 from 9am to 4pm at 2 Memorial Drive, Tallong. Phone 0429 980 545.
Countless Goulburn and District men and women have served in theatres of war. Most were just 'ordinary' folk doing what they saw as their war-time duty. However, in the circumstances of war some people often go 'above and beyond' what they might do in so-called 'normal' times. For some that survived the horrors of war, they went on to experience the 'extraordinary', in civilian life. The extraordinary stories revealed were not always worthy of bravery medals or citations, but they do give a different perspective of individuals. The exhibition is on every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm at the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum. Phone 4821 2587.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.