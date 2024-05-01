Goulburn Post
The Tallong Apple Day Festival headlines an interesting week in town

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
May 2 2024 - 8:00am
Goulburn Uniting Church Op-Shop and Cafe

Cheap meals and op-shop goodies

The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, May 3 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street. Phone 0432 648 676.

