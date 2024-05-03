Goulburn Day View Club's May report | PHOTOS

Our May Mother's Day Luncheon meeting was held at the Goulburn Soldiers Club where we enjoyed a delicious meal with 26 ladies present.
Get well wishes are sent to our members who have not been in the best of health including our president Margaret Gooch and we hope she will be up and about very soon.
Our good wishes are extended to one of our members Marie Pedlow, who has moved to Adelaide with her husband. We are sorry to see you go Marie, and wish you all the best in Adelaide.
Our guest speaker today was Amy Curran, artist and author. Amy is well known for her mural art, illustrations and a plethora of children's books she has either written herself or illustrated for Australian and international authors. We welcomed Amy who is located in Taralga, NSW and regularly travels to most areas across the state for events, photography work, book signings and school visits.
Operating as a photographer for seven years, Amy applied to the Australian Institute of Professional Photography in 2014 for professional accreditation. Her work was judged by a panel of three professionals, and she was accepted into the institute as an accredited professional member.
Amy has also been published in several other hardcover publications, including:
After winning several awards for her photography, both nationally here in Australia, and internationally, Amy's creativity started to wander. Always enjoying art as a hobby, she applied to the London Art College to undertake a Children's Book Illustration Diploma.
Less than a year later, she graduated with a distinction. Amy's first published illustrated work was Bobby the Plain-Faced Cattle Dog; also written by her.
Having only launched her first written work in 2017, Amy Curran's popularity is growing at an exceptionally fast rate. With hundreds of fans, Amy has been solidly booked for school, library and event appearances. She lives, writes and draws in the picturesque Highlands region of NSW, Australia, with her many cats, dogs, horses and children.
Amy Curran has had her work published in several media outlets including television advertisements, newspapers, magazines and business stationery for clients. Amy was presented with a thank you gift by Joan Scott.
We had cards for sale today for those members who wished to purchase and the proceeds from the sale of these cards go to a good cause, our Learning for Life students. A trading table will be held next month and if you would like to bring along any items that are suitable for this please do so.
Lucky door prizes were won by Gloria Porter, Belinda Bent, Delma Nelson and Michelle Mackie. The lucky programmes won by Kayleen Tremble and Margaret Thompson. The lucky number draw this month was won by Lea Laidler and raffles were won by Margaret Thompson, Jane Booth, Kayleen Tremble and Joan Scott. Birthdays were celebrated by Jenni Aubrey, Jane Booth, Marilyn Mooney and Carol Olsen and we hope you all had a wonderful day.
Our next social day will be Friday, May 17 where we will be going to The Scottish Arms, Bowral. A car pool will be the mode of transport and those going will need to meet at the rear car park of the Goulburn Soldiers Club at 10.30am for a 10.45am departure.
Please note for insurance purposes/coverage all those who are going need to meet here before leaving Goulburn. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm Monday, May 13. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
Our next meeting will be held on June 6 and if you wish to join us, please contact Margaret Gooch on 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm on Monday, June 3. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
VIEW is a national women's' volunteer organisation supporting the education charity, The Smith Family. Connected through a common purpose, VIEW Club's 14,000 plus members:
