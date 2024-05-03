Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Health

New mental health hub breaks down barriers to getting help

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
May 3 2024 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, COORDINARE manager mental health services Darren Carr, Angus Taylor MP, Kalynda Powell from Family Services Australia and COORDINARE CEO Prudence Buist at the new Goulburn Mental Health Hub. Picture supplied
From left, COORDINARE manager mental health services Darren Carr, Angus Taylor MP, Kalynda Powell from Family Services Australia and COORDINARE CEO Prudence Buist at the new Goulburn Mental Health Hub. Picture supplied

Accessing help for mental health support can be hindered by stigma and a sense of shame but a new Goulburn service is challenging those stereotypes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.