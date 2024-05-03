Goulburn welcomes 25 new citizens

On Thursday, May 2 Goulburn Mulwaree proudly welcomed 25 new citizens from 13 diverse countries in a special citizenship ceremony.
Mayor Peter Walker highlighted the cultural richness of the new citizens hailing from India, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Mauritius, Thailand, Iran, Malta, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Nepal, and Zambia.
During his address, Mayor Walker underscored the significance of cultural diversity in Goulburn Mulwaree, emphasising the community's commitment to inclusivity and unity.
"Citizenship ceremonies serve as a poignant reminder of the value that different cultures bring to the region," Cr Walker said.
Those interested in learning more about the process of becoming an Australian citizen, including eligibility criteria and application procedures can find information online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.