Tallong Apple Day Festival postponed

After discussions with the Tallong Apple Day Festival Committee and the impending inclement weather, the committee has decided to postpone the Tallong Apple Day Festival to a future date.
The Tallong Apple Day Festival Committee will advise of its new date in due course says event organiser Christine Wursten.
"We are in the process of setting another date and we obviously apologise for any inconvenience," Ms Wursten said.
"The raffle will still continue and be drawn at the new event once a date has been set.
"We've been able to postpone everything without it having a huge financial effect on the Apple Day committee," she said.
With recent unexpected heavy rain, and in light of the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for heavy rain this weekend, Council has been unable to complete the safety improvements on Highland Way prior to this weekend's festival.
"The safety and well-being of our community remain our top priority, and we appreciate everyone's understanding during this time," a Council spokesperson said.
Additional traffic controls have been implemented with a lead in and lead out vehicle guiding traffic through the section of road in Tallong that is currently under construction.
The construction of Highland Way will continue once weather permits.
