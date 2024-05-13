Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Costa and crew showcase wonderful wetlands' transformation

By Pauline Husen*
May 13 2024 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis and his producer (left) chat with Goulburn Mulwaree Council Visitors Centre staff and FROGS volunteer, Pauline Husen (right). Picture supplied.
Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis and his producer (left) chat with Goulburn Mulwaree Council Visitors Centre staff and FROGS volunteer, Pauline Husen (right). Picture supplied.

In March, Friends of Goulburn Swamplands (FROGS) Landcare volunteers played host to Costa Georgiadis as he visited the Goulburn Wetlands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.