Costa and crew showcase wonderful wetlands' transformation

One of the plants which caught the film crew's attention because of its structural beauty was Homoranthus prolixus (Barraba Heath Myrtle), which almost looks like a bonsai. When we came across the lifeless remains of the striking Hakea petiolaris (Sea Urchin Hakea) which I hadn't had the heart to remove and which he had admired on his previous visit, Costa became quite lyrical, noting the shape of its dead leaf was 'voluptuous.' The producer and I instantly had visions of a Botticelli beauty.

