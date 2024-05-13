Police slap 'speeding' P-plater with fine and licence suspension

A P-plate driver had his licence suspended and was hit with a large fine after police allegedly detected his vehicle speeding on the Hume Highway.
Police said that at about 2.40pm on Friday, May 10, they detected a silver Mitsubishi Lancer being driven north on the Hume Highway at Wollogorang.
Officers believed it was travelling well over the 110km/h speed limit and allegedly checked it at 177km/h.
They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 24-year-old male driver.
He produced a NSW Class C P2 Provisional licence, restricting driving speed to 100km/h.
When asked about his speed, the driver told police he was overtaking. However police said he was travelling in the left lane and his was the only car on the road when they checked him.
They also alleged the vehicle was missing a P-plate on the rear. At the time there were four other passengers in the vehicle.
Police issued the driver infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h (worth $2,794) and not display P-plates ($302).
The driver's licence was confiscated, and suspended for six months. As the driver was not the registered owner of the vehicle, vehicle sanctions were not applied.
