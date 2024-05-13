Man to front court over alleged intimidation of boys, driving charges

A man will appear in Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, May 14, over the alleged intimidation of three boys in Sydney's east.
Police said that at about 5.50pm on Monday, May 13, officers were told three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, were fishing off Watsons Bay Wharf, Watsons Bay, when they were approached by a man not known to them, who allegedly threatened to use a firearm.
The four had a verbal altercation before the man left, returning in a vehicle and allegedly driving towards the three boys several times and damaging property. He then drove south along Military Road.
About 9.30pm, officers attached to Goulburn Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle on Crookwell Road, Goulburn.
The man was subject to a roadside breath test, which he refused.
The 37-year-old man was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station, where he underwent a breath analysis, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.199.
He was charged with drive with high range PCA, drive reckless / furiously or speed / manner dangerous, drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent, destroy or damage property, and three counts stalk / intimidate intend fear physical harm.
He was refused bail to appear before Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, May 14.
