People power counts in sending message over council rate rise: Dillon

A former Goulburn Mulwaree councillor who campaigned against a proposed rate rise has lauded a Tribunal's decision.
Accountant Nina Dillon said the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal's (IPART) decision on May 14 to grant the council a 22.5pc rate rise in 2024/25 only rather than its proposed 51.2pc hike over three years, was a "good result."
"If you look at IPART's history, they rarely reject special rate variations (SRVs) and it is also rare to reduce them."
Ms Dillon said while some in the community would still be disappointed with the 22.5pc increase in general rates in 2024/25, several had told her it was better than the 51.2pc rise.
It will mean an average $254 increase to the average residential rate of $1385.
Ms Dillon said she'd been flooded with messages since the decision, including from the business community. She led a community campaign against the hike, which included a rally, formation of the Goulburn Ratepayers Action Group, and a 12,000 plus petition.
"I think if we hadn't done anything, it (the SRV) could well have gone through (in its entirety) because at the end of the day, if it meets (IPART's) criteria, they tick the box," she said.
"We said clearly that the consultation and community impact had not been addressed."
She has renewed her vow to lead a four-member ticket at the September 14 election. The other ticket members are Christopher O'Mahony, Chloe Hurley and Keith Smith.
The council's proposal attracted 132 public submissions and 799 responses during IPART's feedback.
In its report, IPART said the council did not meet three of the assessment criteria. The Tribunal concluded that the council had not demonstrated: sufficient community awareness of the proposed rate rise; that the impact on ratepayers was reasonable; or continuous improvement to implement productivity and cost containment strategies.
It found that the council demonstrated the financial need for the SRV but "did not show it had canvassed alternatives such as a service level review or consultation with ratepayers regarding the appropriate levels of service or assets."
The report concluded that the council had exhibited and adopted its budgetary documents before preparing the rate proposal and complied with other matters, such as the terms of a 2.5pc SRV in 2022/23.
"The information (the council) provided to ratepayers was neither clear nor sufficient," the report stated.
"For example, its community consultation materials included incorrect information on the impact of the SRV on average rates. In addition, the process it used to consult the community did not allow enough time for meaningful consultation, particularly given the size of the SRV."
In addition, the council had "not provided evidence that the impact on business ratepayers was reasonable." IPART also pointed to the council's own documentation concluding that ratepayers in Goulburn's urban north and southeast areas had "higher levels of disadvantage" and less capacity to pay.
IPART stated that its 22.5pc SRV ruling for 2024/25 only balanced the council's "clear financial need for additional income with the impact on ratepayers." This would allow time to reduce the operating deficit and move toward a "more stable financial position" and undertake work to establish whether it needed a SRV in future.
"This work will need to include better consulting on the levels of service its community needs, and quantifying and implementing further cost containment strategies which may reduce the size of any further SRV that may be required," the report stated.
IPART said the 22.5pc, which included a 4.5pc rate peg, was reasonable and broadly in line with the average for comparable councils.
The Tribunal also only partially agreed to the council's request to increase the minimum business rate by $300 over three years. The Tribunal decided on a $132 rise in 2024/25 only, meaning a $722 minimum business rate.
The overall ruling enables the council to raise an extra $5.4 million in 2024/25, rather than $33.2m over four years.
Mayor Peter Walker said the council disagreed with IPART's community consultation claims and cited dop-in sessions, submissions, advertisements, media interviews and notifications, social media, its website and self-initiated feedback.
Asked about the next step, he said the organisation would review all services to ensure legislative financial sustainability requirements were met.
"This will also include reviewing our existing revenue streams to ensure levels of cost recovery," he said.
A revised budget will be presented to the June 18 council meeting.
Cr Walker said this would not be publicly re-exhibited again as the SRV inclusive budget would merely be reduced to reflect IPART's decision on both revenue and a decrease in the associated SRV expenditure in the capital works program. These changes would only impact years two, three and four of the budget.
Ms Dillon said consultants, Morrison Low, identified 106 efficiency improvements.
"Why don't we do those and cut spending on the big projects unless they are 75pc grant funded?" she said.
"We need to prioritise maintenance and if there's not enough money, then defer some of it."
