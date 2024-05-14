Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Three artists win Veolia Creative Arts Scholarship

By Staff Reporters
May 14 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Veolia Mulwaree Trust has recognised the work of three local artists by awarding each a 2024 Veolia Creative Arts Scholarship of $4000 to further their artistic aspirations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.