Businesswoman puts stamp of disapproval on post office decision

A Taralga district businesswoman has condemned a council's decision to withdraw its licence to operate the town's post office licence.
On almost every week day, April Moulds-Dumbleton pulls up to the post office and offloads parcels for delivery to her customers.
She runs online business, Rubywood Laundry Booster Whiffs, and sends products all over Australia.
Over the past 11 months, Ms Moulds-Dumbleton said she had mailed 547 parcels and spent $15,500 at the Taralga post office.
"If it closes, I will have to go to Crookwell or Goulburn...which will mean a 90km round trip and extra petrol costs," she said.
"...I pride myself on sending orders on the same or next day. That will have to change."
April said other businesses in town also relied on the post office and she argued the elderly would be disadvantaged by any closure.
Upper Lachlan Shire councillors decided at their May 9 meeting to withdraw its Australia Post licence to operate the facility in three months. It will also seek a valuation on the building at 29 Orchard Street "to assess available options." In addition, the council is asking Australia Post to "investigate opportunities for the postal service to be maintained in Taralga through private enterprise."
Community backlash has been swift. A change.org online petition initiated by resident, Simon Greig, to keep the post office open had attracted 646 signatures as of May 14. Mr Greig is aiming for 1000 signatures to put the petition before Goulburn MP and shadow local government minister, Wendy Tuckerman.
It also calls on the council to reverse the decision, hold a public meeting in the town, explain the financial justification for its decision and listen to community views.
"Our local post office is more than just a place to send and receive mail; it is an integral part of our community's fabric," the petition states.
ULSC mayor Pam Kensit argued the post office was not a core council responsibility and the council was reviewing service levels following the community's rejection of a 63 per cent rate rise over three years. In a closed session, eight councillors backed the contract's withdrawal, while Cr Jo Marshall voted against.
Council CEO Alex Waldron said senior management met with Australia Post representatives on Monday, May 13 and gave 90 days' notice of the contract's termination.
"Australia Post will now send an expression of interest to the Taralga community and other businesses to explore if a private operator has an interest in providing a postal service," Ms Waldron said in a statement.
Consultants, AEC Group, had earlier identified a $78,000 saving from the withdrawal. Ms Waldron said this represented "the net trading loss (the) council incurred in operating the post office in 2022/23."
The office also provides banking, a Bureau of Meteorology weather station and handles Taralga Memorial Hall bookings.
Ms Moulds-Dumbleton said she and the community felt the decision was "retaliation" for not accepting the rate rise.
"If they can touch the Post Office, what's next?" she said.
"I understand this is an opportunity for another business to take it over but in this day and age, who has the funds to fit their premises out?
"...What gets on people's goat is the council's lack of consultation...If they had a reason, fair enough, but where is the transparency?"
She also questioned whether potential building sale funds would be allocated to Taralga.
Cr Kensit said AEC's service review was publicly exhibited and the Post Office recommendation was discussed at a public meeting in Taralga in late 2023. Post Office staff had also been consulted, she said.
Ms Moulds-Dumbleton, a former Taralga Progress Association president, said she'd like to see the decision reversed. Alternatively, an investor could buy the building and continue the postal operation.
"I don't know what the future holds. It will impact my business but won't stop me from running it," she said.
Mr Greig said he was "heartened and delighted" by community response to the petition.
"There was zero engagement with the community...Ultimately the council has pulled the rug from underneath our feet," he said.
Mr Greig told The Post that even if other people wanted to run the service, three months left little time to identify a location, fit it out and meet Australia Post requirements.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.