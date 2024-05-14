Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Production weaves humour and honesty in search for identity

By Angela Remington
Updated May 15 2024 - 10:05am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Treble and Shane Daly perform in the Lieder Theatre's upcoming production, 'Life Without Me." Picture by Peter Oliver Imagery.
Scott Treble and Shane Daly perform in the Lieder Theatre's upcoming production, 'Life Without Me." Picture by Peter Oliver Imagery.

Goulburn's own international Lieder Theatre Company is proud to present the hilariously absurd and hauntingly familiar play, Life Without Me, by the much-awarded playwright, Daniel Keene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.