Andy strikes up a band for civic entertainment and community pride

Throughout the 1870s, 1880s and beyond, there were the Temperance Band, the Concordia Band, the Australian Band, Drum and Fife Band, Oddfellows Band and even a Skating Rink Band, to name a few. The Goulburn City Band existed in fits and starts from the 1870s and by 1941, its successor, the Goulburn City and District Band was still active.