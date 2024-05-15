Andy strikes up a band for civic entertainment and community pride

Back in the day, Goulburn had a plethora of bands.
NC Phillips formed one of the first, the German Band, which performed at the Fitzroy Bridge opening in 1854, according to RT Wyatt's History of Goulburn.
Throughout the 1870s, 1880s and beyond, there were the Temperance Band, the Concordia Band, the Australian Band, Drum and Fife Band, Oddfellows Band and even a Skating Rink Band, to name a few. The Goulburn City Band existed in fits and starts from the 1870s and by 1941, its successor, the Goulburn City and District Band was still active.
The notion of a civic band has almost disappeared but Bungonia man, Andy Yule has pushed for a revival. The musical director, who studied at the Birmingham Conservatoire of Music, has successfully started community and school bands in Sydney, Wollongong, Sutherland Shire and in the UK. Some have won state and national competitions.
Now the euphonium, trombone and tuba player wants to start the Lilac City Brass Band Goulburn Mulwaree.
"We'd be a town band, playing at concerts, in the Belmore Park bandstand, at Anzac Day and other civic occasions," Mr Yule said.
"In all senses it would be a community brass band. I think there's a hunger for it."
Inspiration took hold after Mr Yule and his wife moved to Bungonia in late 2023. He had previously conducted a Sutherland band and wanted something similar near his new home. At Bungonia's Anzac Day commemorations, a woman played The Last Post on the trumpet. The pair started chatting. In the village's RFS, which he joined, Mr Yule met a horn player.
The idea was born. A social media call-out garnered more interest.
Now, 15 people have signed up, playing everything from cornet, flugal and tenor horn, percussion, euphonimum, trombone and other brass instruments.
"I've had a phenomenal response, other bands have offered to help and people have donated music," Mr Yule said.
"A fully seated band is 26 people but I think we'll end up beyond that. You can still have a fairly well balanced functioning band with 15 people. It's about having something the community can be proud of, so the more, the better."
The first rehearsal will be held at the the Salvation Army hall, 6 Hovell Street, Goulburn on March 27 from 7pm to 9pm. Brass musicians of all capability are welcome.
In time, Mr Yule hopes to also have a junior training band, nurturing young talent and ensuring the tradition continues. He previously ran his own business, delivering music training to primary schools in the Sutherland Shire and Wollongong.
That all stopped with Covid but his love of music has never died.
Mr Yule has already met with Mayor Peter Walker about the band initiative. Other supporters, such as composer, Paul Paviour have also donated music and given input.
A Go Fund Me page has so far raised $380 towards a $985 target to pay for public liability insurance and live music fees to cover music copyright for the first year.
Longer term, Mr Yule says $100,000 may be needed to buy instruments, music and uniforms. He is applying for grants and seeking sponsorship. Band members are volunteers and currently have their own instruments but donations for performances are a future option. Members will also pay fees.
The band is now registered as a not-for-profit organisation.
"Our short-term goal is to get it up and running and out in the community so people can see and enjoy what we're doing," Mr Yule said.
"Phase two is very much about performance...People in the band will have an opportunity to express themselves in a way that's positive. It should give the community a musical organisation that represents them and of which they can be proud."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.