Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer Peter Lagogiane chasing the Thunderbolt

May 21 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Lagogiane chasing the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt with his team including Sicario Beast. Picture supplied
Peter Lagogiane chasing the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt with his team including Sicario Beast. Picture supplied

He's already won a couple of Million Dollar Chase Finals, now leading trainer Peter Lagogiane has his sights firmly set on another major feature on the racing calendar, the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.