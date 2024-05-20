Trainer Peter Lagogiane chasing the Thunderbolt

He's already won a couple of Million Dollar Chase Finals, now leading trainer Peter Lagogiane has his sights firmly set on another major feature on the racing calendar, the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt.
Heats of the world's richest shortcourse event commence on May 31 at Wagga, then head to Bulli, Gosford, Richmond, Goulburn, Dubbo, Ladbrokes Gardens, and finally Grafton.
Semi-finals will be held on June 16 at Grafton, with the $75,000 final to also be held at the Clarence Valley track on June 22.
Several of Lagogiane's team have been dominating over the short trips at Richmond of late, particularly Sicario Beast who recently broke the 320m track record.
But that dog's sister Girl Unleashed has won twice at Richmond over the 320m then the 401m, and her other brother Bear The Beast also won over the 401m.
Lagogiane has also had Richmond wins over the short trips with She's A Beast, Cool Junior and Armatree Cash in recent weeks.
Wednesdays at Richmond have been good for the trainer. On May 6 he had three starters for three winners with Cool Junior, Bear The Beast and Girl Unleashed, then the following week he won three races again, this time with Armatree Cash, She's A Beast and Girl Unleashed.
But the astute Sydney trainer won't have things all his own way with sprinters from across the state and several from across the Queensland border, expected to tackle the third running of the rich series.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
