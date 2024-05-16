Ag Centre, telco talk up communication for farm enterprises

Regional connectivity and communication's role in agriculture will be front and centre at an upcoming Australian Agricultural Centre event.
The Crookwell district based centre, in partnership with Telstra, invites landholders to the function titled, From Paddock to Plate - On Farm Connectivity Matters. It will be held at the Crookwell RSL on Thursday, June 6 at 4pm and will be part of Sheep Week, running from June 3 to 7.
Southern Tablelands farmer, Jen Medway, and Telstra's regional engagement manager, Christina Cawkell, will lead what's described as "an engaging and open conversation that will elevate an understanding of Telstra as a traditional telecommunications company and how they are actively supporting innovation in the ag sector to modernise farming enterprises."
"On a modern farm, connectivity is about extending a reliable network to machinery sheds, yards, and anywhere else needed to support AgTech solutions," a spokesperson said.
"These technologies allow farmers to remotely monitor their operations and gain valuable insights through data analytics, and more."
Essentially, AgTech connects farmers to every corner of their enterprise, empowering them to make informed decisions. By choosing the right connectivity solutions for their business, farmers can unlock a world of efficient and sustainable practices.
"Far from just a telecommunications company installing phone towers, we find many people are generally unaware of our IoT network, satellite capabilities, and support for Australian agtech startups like Zetifi and Smart Paddock," Ms Cawkhell said.
"We have a partnership with the National Farmers Federation, and we're keen to advance the adoption of innovation on farms, anything to do with technology and innovation is a nice fit for Telstra's purpose to build a connected future."
Joining Christina is Jen Medway, fifth generation farmer from Gunning helping to run a commercial merino sheep enterprise. She is the general manager of the Regional Tech Hub, managing a team to help people and businesses in regional Australia get connected and stay connected.
Ms Medway is a research fellow with the Australian Farm Institute and has an eye for introducing new technologies to ensure the continued growth of her properties' fine wool and cross lamb operation.
The event will be held at Crookwell RSL on Thursday, June 6 from 4pm. Hot finger food and refreshments will be provided. All are welcome. RSVP for catering purposes by June 3.
Visit the link here: www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1226134 or search 'Paddock to Plate - On Farm Connectivity' on Trybooking.com
