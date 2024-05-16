Politicians give ten cents worth on Taralga Post Office decision

The region's politicians are urging Upper Lachlan Shire Council (ULSC) to strike an agreement, allowing Taralga's post office to continue.
Goulburn MP and shadow local government minister, Wendy Tuckerman, says while she understands the council's financial challenges, the service is essential to the town.
Councillors decided at their May 9 meeting to withdraw from the post office contract the organisation had held since 2004. This takes effect on August 9. A valuation will also be sought on the building at 29 Orchard Street "to assess available options."
Senior management met on Monday, May 13 with Australia Post regarding opportunities for private enterprise to continue the service. Council CEO, Alex Waldron, said Australia Post had agreed to issue expressions of interest to the Taralga community.
Ms Tuckerman said she first became aware of the potential closure during a visit to the town almost three weeks ago.
"I heard whisperings that ULSC was considering certain things to make themselves more financially sustainable and that the Post Office was one (item) on the drawing board," she said.
"It's disappointing for employees who have worked there for a long time."
Four people, including one fulltime, one permanent part-time and two casuals work at the facility. Ms Waldron declined comment on their future, saying it was not appropriate to speak publicly about staff matters. An October, 2023 efficiency review recommended staff be absorbed elsewhere in the organisation.
Ms Tuckerman said she spoke to Ms Waldron before the matter went to the council.
"I reiterated the importance of finding a succession plan so the community still has a post office...She reassured me that that if the council made that decision, they'd be working towards someone taking on the licence."
The MP said the matter was one for ULSC.
However she argued times were "challenging" for the council, given the community rejected the proposed 63 per cent rate rise over three years.
"They will have to do an enormous amount of work to find savings and keep the business afloat, basically," Ms Tuckerman said.
"I know we don't recognise councils as a business but at the end of the day they must have the income to provide services for the community. If that means rationalising services, those are tough decisions, but it's certainly the case they'll have to make them."
The MP pointed out that Post Offices were run by private enterprise in some towns. In Boorowa, a newsagent provides the service. She hoped ULSC did its "due diligence" to ensure the Post Office continued in some way in Taralga.
Meantime, Hume MP Angus Taylor said the Taralga community was "understandably deeply concerned about the loss of their local postal service."
"I made contact with Australia Post (two weeks ago) at which time I was informed of the council's decision to withdraw as licensee of the Taralga PO," he said on Monday, May 13.
"Australia Post's retail team have scheduled a meeting with the council in the coming days to address the termination of their licence and to explore the future of postal services in Taralga.
"I will maintain close communication with both Australia Post and the council in the coming weeks to ensure that the best possible outcome for the community is achieved."
The council is also selling The Old Bank House at 106 Auburn Street, Crookwell. The 1875 Georgian two-storey structure was purchased for $880,000 from a couple in 2017 for possible relocation of some council functions. However this did not eventuate and in 2023, Ms Waldron said other options explored were "cost prohibitive."
Expressions of interest in the property closed on May 9. It contains six bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living areas, reception, meeting and office rooms.
Councillors decided on other service cuts at their recent meeting. This includes reducing maintenance on Crookwell sporting fields and working with organisations to voluntarily undertake activities such as linemarking and turf wicket preparation. Senior staff told the meeting that line-marking, including staff time, cost $20,000 annually and "the money could be better spent."
The council also decided to charge commercial rent on all its leased buidings once existing agreements expired.
