Rate rulings highlight 'out of touch councils': Chamber chief

Goulburn Chamber of Commerce members have mixed feelings about this week's council rate ruling.
"We could categorise it as pleased but concerned," president Darrell Weekes said.
"They're pleased that business in the main street isn't copping such a significant additional cost but concerned that there is very likely to be a reduction in services."
He also predicted an "inevitable loss of jobs" within Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
Mr Weekes was speaking about the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal's (IPART) approval on Tuesday, May 14 of a 22.5 per cent special rate variation (SRV) in 2024/25 to Goulburn Mulwaree Council. It was less than the requested 51.2pc over three years.
The Tribunal also only partially agreed to the council's bid to increase the minimum business rate by $300 over three years. Instead, it endorsed a $132 rise in 2024/25 only. This will mean a minimum business rate of $722 in 2024/25.
In its report, IPART stated that the requested three-year SRV would "have enabled the council to progressively shift the burden of rates to business ratepayers paying the minimum amount."
Mr Weekes agreed.
"We felt there was a potential unfair additional burden placed on businesses at a time when a lot are struggling," he said.
"We see that evidenced in trying to get sponsorship for events. People are winding back...and this is a direct result of increased living costs across the board."
Mr Weekes said, in this context, Chamber members would have preferred no increase at all.
Council CEO, Aaron Johansson, informally addressed the Chamber's meeting on Wednesday, May 16. He cited the three key reasons the application was rejected. These were:
Mr Weekes said while the council didn't agree with the reasons, the community felt it wasn't sufficiently consulted.
"This criticism of a lack of community engagement around these issues appears to be the same (with IPART's other council rate rulings)," he said.
"They have clearly identified that the council has become somewhat detached from the community. They've been critical of councils for not engaging at a level they should be to understand the full impact and I think a lot of people would agree with that."
Mr Johansson declined comment on IPART's ruling, instead referring The Post to Mayor Peter Walker.
However Mr Weekes said the council would look at a reduction in services to the business community and the community generally.
The organisation is also reviewing staff numbers.
"They can't continue to deliver services at the level they have been. We'll now have something like a $10 million deficit in our budget," he said.
Mr Weekes forecast an impact on council financial assistance to groups and an inability to match grant funds for projects.
However he blamed a "fundamentally broken local government funding system" for the problem. Mr Weekes said this was evident from the large number of NSW councils applying for SRVs, with several in a "perilous financial position."
He is also the president of the Far South Coast and Capital Region business chamber. Mr Weekes said there was united concern across the state at the way councils were run.
"This needs to change and what the Chambers can do is lobby the state government from that perspective quite heavily. Business NSW is the most powerful lobby group for business and these things directly affect (the sector)," he said.
"We have red tape that is ridiculous."
While IPART left the door open on a further SRV application by Goulburn Mulwaree Council if it completed the required work, Mr Weekes said it would be a brave council that did so.
Meantime, in a statement, Hume MP Angus Taylor said he was glad IPART didn't approve the full increase.
"The cost of living crisis is hitting everyone hard," he said.
"From pensioners struggling to get by, to hardworking families trying to pay off their mortgages, and young people juggling debts while trying to buy their first home, there's pain everywhere as I move around my electorate.
"These are tough times for everyone and ensuring fairness in rate increases is a step in the right direction."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.