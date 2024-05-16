Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Records rain down on Dirty Reds Women in thrashing of Bushrangers

By Chris Gordon
Updated May 16 2024 - 3:48pm, first published 2:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ash Mewburn kicking a field goal for the Dirty Reds. Picture by Pete Oliver.
Ash Mewburn kicking a field goal for the Dirty Reds. Picture by Pete Oliver.

It was a day for records when the Dirty Reds women completed a 70-0 whitewash against Hall Bushrangers at Poidevin Oval on Saturday, May 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.