Records rain down on Dirty Reds Women in thrashing of Bushrangers

It was a day for records when the Dirty Reds women completed a 70-0 whitewash against Hall Bushrangers at Poidevin Oval on Saturday, May 11.
The side was led onto the field by Chloe Waddell, maring the occasion of her being the first Dirty Reds women's player to play 50 games.
Three minutes into the match, she scored a try that pushed her across the 300 point thresh-hold, joining Ash Mewburn as the only other team-mate to achieve that milestone.
Five minutes into the match Emily Stanberg, in only her third match with the Dirty Reds, scored the first of her five try tally.
No Dirty Red has scored more than five tries in a match and the crowd got behind Emily as she closed in on the long-standing 152-year-old record.
However, reduced playing time to accommodate the start of the reserve grade match hampered that opportunity.
Adding to that, late in the game so as not to distract from the team's momentum, Mewburn slotted a field goal, becoming the first woman in the club to do so.
In the process, she also became the first child of another club field goal scorer to do so.
The win was a disciplined and controlled performance by the Dirty Reds Women, keeping the team's undefeated record intact and securing their spot at the top of the table. Much credit has to go to the Bushrangers who, despite bare numbers, never gave up or dropped their discipline as the score mounted.
The match followed two engrossing curtain raiser matches by the Trinity u14 and u16 teams respectively, contributing greatly to a full schedule of rugby at Rugby Park.
The Goulburn Women next play the Uni-Norths at Griffith Oval on Saturday, May 18.
