"Open and welcoming": Packed schedule ahead for Probus Club

There is an exciting second half of the year ahead for the Goulburn Combined Probus Club.
The club recently held their AGM and elected their officers for the next 12 months and planning is already underway.
So far this year, members attended a model train exhibition and a sumptuous afternoon tea at club president Peter Ogilvie's home.
The first guest speaker for April was member Kevin Driscoll who gave an informed history of the Cenotaph at Greta and its association with Goulburn.
In May, Judy Stuart spoke about her adventures in Antarctica.
Planning is underway for other exciting guest speakers and Outings.
With plenty more trips to come this year, including one to Shaw Wines in Murrumbateman, the Taralga Historical Museum and a three day and two night trip to the Blue Mountains, the club is growing at a rapid pace.
"A positive feature of our club is its open and welcoming culture," Mr Ogilvie said
"While other community groups are declining, our club is growing in membership which is indicative that it meets the needs of members."
The Goulburn Combined Probus Club is a club for active retirees who enjoys fun friendships and fellowship in retirement.
For more information, contact Mr Ogilvie on 0402716217 or email goulburncombined@probusclubs.com.au.
