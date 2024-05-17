Goulburn Post
Goulburn Visitor Centre to light up purple for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

By Staff Reporters
May 17 2024 - 12:14pm
Sunday, May 19 is World IBD Day, and the Goulburn Visitor Centre will light up purple to help highlight the impacts of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

