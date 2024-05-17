Goulburn Visitor Centre to light up purple for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Sunday, May 19 is World IBD Day, and the Goulburn Visitor Centre will light up purple to help highlight the impacts of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).
Goulburn Visitor Centre is one of several iconic sites across NSW taking part in the Shine a Light campaign including the GABBA in Brisbane, Camperdown Memorial Park in Sydney, the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) and Trafalgar bridge in Perth.
Each state and territory has multiple landmarks that will turn purple for the evening as part of the campaign.
In Australia, it's estimated that 8000 10,000 young people under the age of 18 are living with these incurable diseases. That's why Crohn's and Colitis Australia (CCA) are putting the spotlight on kids and teenagers who are living with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
An Australian government funded research project led by CCA found that care is not tailored to the needs of young people living with IBD, with more than a third of young people (38.3 percent) not being referred to a paediatric gastroenterologist upon first suspicion of IBD.
The survey also found that the system is not equipped to deal with the psychological burden IBD can impose on young people.
Leanne Raven, CEO of Crohn's and Colitis Australia (CCA) said this World IBD Day would be crucial in making people aware of the gaps in the healthcare system.
"What we're seeing is that young people are really struggling to even get a diagnosis in the first place," Ms Raven said.
"And when they finally are diagnosed, the system is geared towards the treatment of adults which makes it much harder for young people to manage their disease and get educated."
Anyone diagnosed with Crohn's or colitis can join CCA.
More information is available online.
