Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Private investor snaps up prime commercial building near CBD

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 17 2024 - 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large building housing three Goulburn businesses sold at auction on Wednesday, May 17. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A large building housing three Goulburn businesses sold at auction on Wednesday, May 17. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A large commercial building near Goulburn's CBD has been sold at auction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.