Private investor snaps up prime commercial building near CBD

A large commercial building near Goulburn's CBD has been sold at auction.
The building at 104 Clinton Street, on the Cowper Street corner, fetched $4.2 million at a Sydney auction on Wednesday, May 15.
Burgess Rawson director, Geoff Sinclair said there was strong interest in the 3354 square metre property during a one-month marketing campaign.
"We had more than 100 enquiries from all over Australia and some from overseas. A lot were from Sydney," he said.
Seven registered bidders vied for the building across 35 bids.
In the end, a Sydney-based investor snapped up the property.
"It was a great result and was above the reserve," Mr Sinclair said.
The building was constructed in about 2005. It houses The Pet Barn, Fish 'n Shoot and House of Smoke and Fire. All have long-term leases. The tenancies return a net $250,470 plus GST annually, or a 5.69pc yield.
Mr Sinclair said all tenants were remaining.
The building was previously owned by a consortium comprising Sydney and Orange investors.
At the same auction, Burgess Rawson sold Bowral's NRMA building at 7/380 Bong Bong Street
It fetched $1.13m following keen bidding.
"There was a lot of interest because of the tenants and the substantial showroom," Mr Sinclair said.
The NRMA has occupied the building for about 20 years. A four-year lease to 2028 is in place, with options to extend to 2043. Its net annual income is $64,400 plus GST.
The building sits in the heart of Bowral's CBD.
In 2023, Burgess Rawson also sold the building Goulburn NRMA occupied on the corner of Goldsmith and Auburn Streets.
