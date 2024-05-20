Sarah brings 'new meaning' to Opera House with award winning artwork

Sarah Rodigari took a slight travel deviation on her way to the Goulburn Art Award.
The Canberra artist arrived one minute after she was announced winner of the biennial award at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery (GRAG) on Friday, May 17.
"I feel really lucky. I've never won anything in my life," the Australian National University art teacher said.
"I was just coming to see my work on display and those of a few friends."
Sarah's 10-minute video, Harbour, impressed judge and National Art Gallery director, Bree Pickering.
"What really appealed to me was its layered approach to storytelling," she said.
"It really brings concepts of time and place together and unravels the Sydney Opera House, a place we can all imagine so clearly. It brings new meaning to a very special place."
The Opera House commissioned Sarah, who also has a theatre background, to do the work during Covid lockdown. It harnesses the theme of returning after lockdown and refurbishments.
The video features imagery such as the seals frequenting the Opera House steps, behind the scenes line rehearsal and make-up, water pumping from the harbour, cooling the building and carrying history, sound and performance back to the waterway.
People set up for the day, a curator conducts a tour and Opera House designer, Jorn Utzon's words, and music from the opening ceremony are interspersed. Sarah's narration also weaves in classical poetry and philosophy in text.
The artist worked with cinematographers, editors and sound composers. The work was her first entry in the Goulburn Art Award.
"It was a real collaborative effort," she said.
The first prize carried $12,000.
Former Goulburn man, John Hart, won the $1500 highly commended award.
His oil painting, Sui Studio 15, captures his good friend and Yass glass artist and ceramicist, Sui Jackson.
Ms Pickering said the painting was "beautiful, gentle and earnest," and "captured the intimacy of friendship."
Mr Hart said he loved the Art Award and always entered. However he didn't expect a place. He shared the moment with his wife, children and his Goulburn-based parents, Steve and Jenny Hart.
Eleven-year-old Zoe Ferguson, of Goulburn, covered her mouth in surprise, as she was announced the Young Artist award winner. Her parents proudly watched on as she claimed the $500 prize.
Zoe's soft sculpture, Galaxy, beat off 12 other finalists. Ms Pickering described it as a "joyful work" with a special touch - love heart 'undies' on an alien.
More than 200 people attended Friday night's function.
GRAG director, Yvette Dal Pozzo, said the 32-year-old award attracted a record 300 entries. Sixty-five finalists were selected and displayed on opening night.
"We were blown away by the quality and diversity of works," she said.
"The entries are a testament to the energy and creative talent in the region."
Artists must live within a 120km radius of Goulburn. Further, entries must be completed within the past year.
Ms Dal Pozzo said mediums included painting, glass, ceramics, weaving, installation, photography, video, sculpture and more.
They were crafted by emerging and established artists.
"(The award) is a really important undertaking for us and it's an exciting pulse check to see where artists are at," Ms Dal Pozzo said.
"...It's a chance to present lots of wonderful works in a beautiful institutional setting...It's a fantastic professional stepping stone and we're extremely supportive of the award and its continuation."
