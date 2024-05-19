Two men sustain injury in early morning crash near Crookwell

Two men have been hospitalised following a single-vehicle crash near Crookwell.
Emergency services were called to Kialla Road, Crookwell at 12.15am Sunday, May 19, a NSW Police Media spokesperson said.
Hume Police District officers found a Toyota Hi-ace van had lost control and rolled off the roadway. Two people were ejected from the vehicle.
The crash occurred west of the Gorham Road intersection, some 12km west of Crookwell.
A 20-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition with head injuries.
A 28-year-old man was taken by road ambulance to Canberra Hospital with minor injuries.
A crime scene has been established. Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
