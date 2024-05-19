Rugby league legend helps young sportsman overcome extreme hardship

The future was looking grim for Issac Roxburgh mid last year, but a pump up from a rugby league legend revived his sporting career.
The 15-year-old was on top of the world about 14 months ago, playing with the Canberra Raiders u15s side and cricket at a high level as well.
However, he suffered a blow to his back while diving for a catch during a cricket match, which his father Dean Roxburgh described as "life changing".
"He was rushed to hospital with a split in his kidney and we were told by Goulburn Base Hospital doctors that if he was operated on, there was a chance he could lose his kidney or worse, lose his life," he said.
"That was the most terrible thing we could have been told."
"We then rushed him to Canberra Hospital where he stayed for eight day and was told that he wouldn't be able to play any sport for a minimum of six months."
The Mulwaree High School student had scans every four weeks until the blood around the kidney decreased and thought of not playing sport again sent him spiralling.
That was until retired Canberra Raiders captain Jarrod Croker came into the picture.
"I reached out to Croker who called Issac and had a couple of private words with him," Dean said.
"He told him he would bounce back and that all athletes got through these stages.
"From that day on, Issac worked his back side off to come back and be the best version of himself."
Croker aside, Dean said Goulburn District Cricket Association (GDCA) president Shane Munroe, GDCA child safety officer Andrew Knight, Sam Nasser from Highlands Cricket and Mulwaree High School teacher and close family friend Katherine Maloney helped Issac immensely as well.
After regaining full fitness, he played in the Goulburn Stockmen u16s side and was selected to play in the best for the Randwick Petersham Cricket Club in the Country Green Shield u16s competition.
He also represented the Southern Districts representative side at the Bradman Cup to the best of his abilities and as a result, has been selected in the u17s NSW Academy.
