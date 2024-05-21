Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Stories flow freely as former Catholic school students reunite

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 21 2024 - 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Memories of old school days came flowing back when five Goulburn Catholic schools gathered for a reunion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.