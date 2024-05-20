Goulburn Post
Swans grind their way impressively past Magpies in blustery conditions

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 21 2024 - 9:11am, first published 6:00am
A bag of five for Will Simmons guided the Goulburn Swans to a 75 point victory over the Belconnen Magpies at Goodhew Park on Saturday, May 18.

Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

