Swans grind their way impressively past Magpies in blustery conditions

A bag of five for Will Simmons guided the Goulburn Swans to a 75 point victory over the Belconnen Magpies at Goodhew Park on Saturday, May 18.
Jesse Caligiuri and co-player coach Vaughan Winnel also kicked four a piece in the 20.7 (127) to 8.4 (52) win which saw the home side keep their opponents to two scoreless quarters.
Reflecting on the match, Winnel said he was pleased to his side get the job in blustery conditions.
"It was a bit difficult at times because the game was quite stagnant in stages and easy at other times," Winnel said.
"We felt like we had two good quarters when we got the ball long and got numbers to the ball while we had to scrap for it in the other two."
With the wind strongly favouring one direction all day, co-player coach James Armstrong said he had a plan going in which worked effectively.
"We changed our strategy a little when going against the wind," Armstrong said.
"We kicked the ball long when the wind was behind us and kicked short and kept the ball in our hands when we were going the other way."
The win moves the Swans to second on the Community Men's Division Three ladder but results aside, Armstrong said it was fantastic to see the new players do well.
"It's been good to give opportunities to the newer players," he said.
"They've all been training well, are finding their feet, and have looked impressive on the field."
The Swans next travel to Cootamundra to take on the Blues from 2pm on Saturday, May 24.
