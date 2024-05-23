60 years on: Norm and Maureeen's marriage still full of love

Norm Clayton jokingly said being away from his wife Maureen quite a bit over the years was why they were still going strong.
The real reason the couple reached their 60 year milestone on May 16 though was because "they were the right temperature" for each other.
Four generations of the Clayton family came together in the Tango Room at Tattersalls Hotel Goulburn on May 18 to celebrate the occasion.
Norm and Maureen, both aged 85, met when they were both working at a general store in Narromine and romance sparked soon after.
"I worked in the store while she worked in the office," Norm said.
"I made the first move and took her out to the movies."
They married in 1960 and had their children Lillian, Melinda, Julie and Norma before moving to Goulburn in 1980 where Norm worked as a bridge and building inspector at the railway and Maureen worked at a bread shop.
"We had four girls, but we wanted a boy for the third," Maureen said.
All four children went to St Joseph Primary School and Marian College and two of them still live in Goulburn while one moved to Denman and another to Rockhampton.
Norm and Maureen also have 14 grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
