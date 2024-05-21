Couple of charity events headline a busy week in town

The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, May 24 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street. Phone 0432 648 676.
Come along to the library to enjoy Australia's Biggest Morning Tea and help raise funds to make a big difference for those impacted by cancer. Paperback Café will be making delicious hot beverages and attendees can enjoy Devonshire tea and grab a bargain at the secondhand book sale. All proceeds on the day will be donated to the Cancer Council. The event is on Thursday, May 23 from 10am to 11.30am at Goulburn Library. Phone 4823 4435.
The Goulburn North Public School Family Fun and Fireworks Night is back and this year, there will be new amusement rides, new stalls, raffles, auctions, awesome chocolate wheel prizes, a barbecue and food stalls, entertainment, show bags, fairy floss and much more. Enjoy a great evening with the family while supporting this fantastic local school. The event is at the school on Saturday, May 25 from 4pm to 8pm. Phone 0447 285 226.
Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District is a not for profit local charity and is again hosting their annual Roses Charity Dinner. The night costs $60 and will include a three-course dinner, an auction and entertainment by Leaving Reality. Tickets are available at the Goulburn Workers Club. Cystic Fibrosis is the most common, life-shortening genetic condition in Australia and there is no cure. For 50 years, dedicated teams of volunteers have been providing financial assistance to local families affected by CF to help with ongoing treatment costs and equipment expenses. The goal is to reach "Zero Lives Affected By Cystic Fibrosis". The event is at the Workers Club on Saturday, May 25 from 6.30pm to midnight. Phone 0447 655 194.
The Goulburn Farmers Market is a brand new cooperative venture promoting local producers and makers, and for the public to discover the best foods of the region.The Goulburn Farmers Market has a community vibe with local entertainers among the stallholders, good coffee, small workshops on how to grow food, beekeeping and making compost. The markets will be held at 45 Braidwood Road on Saturday, May 25 from 8am. Email admin@goulburnfarmersmarket.com.au. Phone 0450 900 276.
