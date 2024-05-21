Couple of charity events headline a busy week in town

Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District is a not for profit local charity and is again hosting their annual Roses Charity Dinner. The night costs $60 and will include a three-course dinner, an auction and entertainment by Leaving Reality. Tickets are available at the Goulburn Workers Club. Cystic Fibrosis is the most common, life-shortening genetic condition in Australia and there is no cure. For 50 years, dedicated teams of volunteers have been providing financial assistance to local families affected by CF to help with ongoing treatment costs and equipment expenses. The goal is to reach "Zero Lives Affected By Cystic Fibrosis". The event is at the Workers Club on Saturday, May 25 from 6.30pm to midnight. Phone 0447 655 194.

