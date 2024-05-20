Vet's top tips for budgeting pet care

A Southern Tablelands vet has spoken about the impact of the cost of living crisis to people's ability to pay for their pet's care.
Recent research by Pet Insurance Australia found mounting financial pressures forced over 50 percent of pet owners adjust their approach to their pet's wellbeing.
This is due to economic constraints, and they say raise serious concerns about the health and welfare of Australian pet companions.
"The results of the latest survey underscore the profound impact of financial strain on pet healthcare decisions nationwide," Pet Insurance Australia spokesperson Nadia Crighton said.
The study found that 21.5 percent of pet guardians have scaled back on regular check-ups and preventive care appointments.
Additionally, nearly 13 percent are forgoing essential treatments for fleas, ticks, and worms.
"This trend is particularly worrisome given the extended tick season observed recently, which refers to a longer period of the year when ticks are active and can cause health issues in pets," Ms Crighton said.
"This could lead to a surge in tick-related illnesses, posing significant challenges for veterinary practices nationwide."
Goulburn Vet Clinic's doctor Zach Lederhose found the survey "interesting" and agreed that pet care was one of the things that people put off when they have to cut back financially.
"It's no different to putting off servicing your car, or going to the dentist, but as we know with those things and with pet health if you put things off you can make things worse and more complicated," Dr Lederhose said.
"We see people putting off little ailments when they're smaller so by the time they come into the practice we're having to do more costly interventions and treatments which is costing a lot more in the long run."
He believes this is mainly seen in regional areas.
"It's not new, we always see people putting things off when times are tough," he said.
"The really devastating thing is that we see really preventable diseases rearing their head and they're always linked to poor vaccination. That's one of the really obvious examples that doing preventative care can really make a huge difference, and not just to your pocket but also to the welfare of your animal."
Interestingly he has noticed people are still spending money on expensive food, and other pet accessories such as toys, bedding and clothing.
"People are spending more and more in the pet care space but we're not seeing the same growth in medical treatment," Dr Lederhose said.
"People will sometimes spend money on fancy supplements or diets and then they don't have that money available for medical treatment of the animal."
His advice for people looking at budgeting on pet care was to be aware that it's not just the initial thousands of dollars to purchase the animal.
"I have people that have sometimes spent $3000, $4000, $5000 on the animal but they don't have the money to treat, so I think it's really important that when people are looking to add an animal to their family there are ways to be sensible about the cost," Dr Lederhose said.
That includes doing preventative care; adopting from a shelter; and making sure you have an emergency fund so that you can take the animal to the vet straight away.
