Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Amazon work placement 'way of the future' for regional students

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 21 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at Goulburn Mulwaree and Queanbeyan High schools recently joined more than 500 students across the state in a Virtual Work Placement Program in partnership with Amazon, the NSW Government and the Youth Futures Network.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.