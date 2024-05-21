Amazon work placement 'way of the future' for regional students

Students at Goulburn Mulwaree and Queanbeyan High schools recently joined more than 500 students across the state in a Virtual Work Placement Program in partnership with Amazon, the NSW Government and the Youth Futures Network.
During the week-long program students were supported by the NSW Government to gain hands-on experience with cloud computing.
The Australian-first initiative gave Vocational and Educational Training (VET) students the opportunity to earn industry credentials and explore potential career paths in the digital sector.
They gained insights into how generative artificial intelligence and machine learning can be leveraged by businesses to drive growth and foster innovation.
The program was designed to address a critical skills shortage highlighted in a recent Amazon Web Services (AWS) study, which found that 90 percent of employers envision their companies becoming AI-driven organisations by 2028.
The NSW Digital Compact, a strategic initiative launched by the NSW Government, is aimed at driving digital transformation across the state.
Goulburn Mulwaree High School's careers adviser Michelle Randall says virtually delivered programs such as this, are "the way of the future" for regional students.
"We are all about helping students pursue their passions, and it was just a fantastic opportunity," Ms Randall said.
"TAFE NSW helped to deliver the program virtually from our library where our two students turned up daily, dressed in their suits and ready to participate.
"I really think this is just the start and that this is the way of the future," she said.
Ms Randall said it was great to have the program accessible for students in regional areas like Goulburn and Queanbeyan.
One of two Goulburn students to participate, Jai Korner, has his sight firmly set on a career in the cyber security workspace.
"Cyber security is something I've developed an interest and passion for," Jai said.
"I've always been into computers so this work experience was a great opportunity for me."
In Queanbeyan, student Hugh Bamforth was excited to have access to the Amazon education, and to build his skills.
"It really was a great opportunity," he said.
"It was a little flat at first but I really liked the solo work we did around the end. It was primarily cloud computing courses but there was also a lot of security courses, and they also had a lot of general security measures.
"My dad works in defence and I think it sort of carries through the family because he's a bit of a software engineer as well," Hugh said.
Hugh has developed a similar passion, and said the course helped him to further develop his skills.
"They tried to give us a general basis on the technology we have today, not just limited to cyber security," Hugh said.
"They also taught us about the technology and how to be safe in it, and there was also a bit of coding too."
Queanbeyan High School careers advisor Yvette Cochrane said the course provided students an "invaluable" experience.
"(It was a) real-world experience within a multinational company that we simply would not be able to access without the program," Ms Cochrane said.
"This opportunity empowered students to tackle challenges, enhance communication skills, and gain confidence in their abilities, demonstrating that they are capable of far more than they realise.
"It is these experiences that we find our students thrive in, as they are required to step outside their comfort zone and create solutions," she said.
Growth in confidence happens when students see their true potential, according to Ms Cochrane, who said this was a rewarding part of the work placement and VET in general.
"For that, we are grateful for all work placement providers," she said.
The NSW Government said the collaborative effort marked a significant step forward in addressing the digital skills gap in NSW, ensuring a "robust and inclusive" digital workforce for the future.
Information on the NSW Digital Compact is available online.
