Occupants have lucky escape after utility goes up in flames

The occupants of a vehicle managed to escape a vehicle before it went up in flames near Goulburn.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said crews were called at 11.50am Tuesday, May 21 to reports that a utility was alight, some 15km north of Goulburn on the Crookwell Road.
A unit from Goulburn and a brigade member arrived to find the ute fully involved. They were later joined by Middle Arm brigade.
Mr Boddy said the occupants managed to escape in time.
The vehicle is by the side of the road and a contra-flow traffic arrangement is in place. Police are also on scene.
