Creative talents unearth secrets and stories of city's old graves

Passersby on Market Street, Goulburn are looking twice as a series of heritage panels grab attention.
The 10 art panels, depicting graves, symbols and history from the city's historic cemeteries combine the talents of three Rite to Work neurodiverse clients.
The Hidden Lives: Connecting Past and Present exhibition in The Collective's windows includes one-metre high panels, providing insight into former prominent Goulburn citizens.
Artist Cara Ellison, photographer, Hayden Ware and history buff, Ben Bollen combined forces and worked with Friends of Goulburn's Historic Cemeteries on the mutually beneficial project. Goulburn artist, Barbara Nell mentored the youngsters.
The panels highlight the graves and history of local residents like Robert and Jane Craig, whose son, Robert, founded RJ Sidney Craig funeral directors. Marie-Sophie Dalglish-Bellasis is also depicted. She donated the organ and money for the famous Dalglish window at Saint Saviour's Cathedral.
There's also Rebecca Moses - the first woman in Australia to convert to Judaism and to be buried at Goulburn's Jewish cemetery.
Rite to Work empowers young people with disabilities to learn and work.
Director and program manager, Clare Jones, said the social enterprise also supported clients to build community connections and make positive contributions.
"Ben, Hayden and Cara came to us for learning programs and we could see their special talents in history, photography and art that could combine to make an exciting project," she said.
"We approached Friends of Goulburn's Historic Cemeteries and they were really keen to have additional support for the work they do."
Rite to Work secured a $3000 Country Arts Support Program grant for the project, enabling the artists to be paid.
Cara is well established in local art circles. More recently, the 21-year-old created vibrant artworks for Goulburn Base Hospital's palliative care unit.
Using watercolour pencils, Cara meticulously drew the Dalglish window and other artworks on the panels. In addition, she sketched Goulburn and district buildings such as the old Pomeroy mill, RJ Sidney Craig's original premises and the Old Goulburn Brewery.
"I really enjoyed the project, making new friends, working as a team and getting out of my comfort zone," Cara said.
"I hope everyone enjoys it."
Hayden, 19, harnessed his love of photography in capturing headstones. Along the way he took note of their different symbols.
One panel depicts the Warn family grave and a felled tree carved into a foot stone. Father John, mother, Marcella and children Matilda, three, and John, 20 months, all died from carbon monoxide poisoning one night in 1872.
"It's the first time I'd been to the cemeteries," Hayden said.
"My photography skills have improved and socially, the project has been great."
Ben, 24, a self confessed history lover, researched the people buried at the cemeteries and provided text. He also applied his IT skills, learnt at school, and built the Hidden Lives: Connecting Past and Present website at his own initiation. The site provides more detail on each grave.
"We all used our separate talents on something we enjoyed," Ben said.
Ms Nell helped shape the youngsters' melting pot of ideas.
"Then I left them to it. The panels look beautiful," she said.
"With history, people can be bombarded with text but this is visual, bringing (the stories) to life. The fact that they're displayed in a business window is a lovely thing."
Head of member services and communication at BDCU, Matt Sewell, said The Collective worked closely with Rite to Work.
"When they came to us with this amazing project...we thought it was a great way to display their work but also Goulburn's history, which is incredible," he said.
Friends of Historic Goulburn's Historic Cemeteries volunteer, Heather West, was "thrilled to bits with the result." Each panel invites the viewer to seek more information.
Volunteers showed the trio some of the more impressive graves and told them about their Goulburn links.
"The panels make you look twice at the meaning of (grave) symbols. There was such an emphasis on it at the time," she said.
"It brings it out to the public and is so colourful...We're really appreciative of the mentors and that these young people had the vision to bring their skills to this project. They saw the possibilities."
The panels will be on display until the end of May.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.