Water bill relief comes as 'cold comfort' for ratepayer's 'stress'

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 22 2024 - 1:00pm
Anthony O'Neill, pictured at his home's water meter, said "commonsense had prevailed" regarding his high water bill. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A Goulburn man is relieved he won't be paying a $15, 645 water bill, following a council decision to reduce the invoice.

Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

