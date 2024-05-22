Goulburn Police Academy students Run4Blue in May

A fierce competition is being waged between students at the Goulburn Police Academy raising funds for NSW Police Legacy's Run4Blue fundraiser.
The virtual race is held annually in May and proceeds help to support the families of fallen police officers.
The competition is open and anyone can get involved, however NSW Police Sergeant Bianca Williams says this year's cohort have taken the lead. Almost all of its 300 students are in a battle for first place.
"It's something that we try to encourage 100 percent student participation," Sergeant Williams said.
She said it was about "building community from inside".
"Through this we're trying to create that sense of community for our students," Sergeant Williams said.
There are "legatees" in Goulburn, so Sergeant Williams said the fundraiser was able to directly benefit local people.
"I think it's about showing that care and kindness," she said.
"For me I joined with a sense of naivety. Even though I knew it would be dangerous at times, I don't think you get it until you do it.
"Whilst we definitely teach some of the perils or the difficulties that (officers) will face, we also show students what's available," Sergeant Williams said.
The event has been running for six years and the Academy students have participated every year.
Last year they raised $7000. However, this year they're hoping to best that when the winners are announced at a gala event, on Wednesday, May 29.
"I went to a Legacy awards last November and a legatee spoke," Sergeant Williams said.
"He said: 'When my dad died mum couldn't put dinner on the table this day, and the money arrived'. You don't think that that will befall you. He spoke with such clarity and it was just so powerful."
Student participation in the event is a way for the Academy to expose their new recruits to NSW Police Legacy.
To compete participants log their own kilometres during the month of May.
"Students use their five kilometre self-directed fitness runs," Sergeant Williams said.
"You have to log kilometres and you get to choose how many you do. You can choose 10 through to 100 kilometres and most our students choose to do the 100.
"Then on May 29 we have a gala day," she said.
The gala raises further funds through sled races, dodgeball and other events including a perpetual lap relay pitting staff against student and class against class.
"We've also got the dog unit coming," Sergeant Williams said.
"They're looking at bringing a litre of pups along with general purpose and bomb dogs."
To support the students at the NSW Police Academy and local legatees head to Run4Blue online. Donations over $2 are tax deductible.
