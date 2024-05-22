Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Muzzling debate' or following process? Claims fly over solar farm talks

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 22 2024 - 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Group's vice-president, Mike Steketee and president, Urs Walterlin at solar farm developer, Lightsource BP's community information sessions in March. Picture by Louise Thrower.
The Goulburn Group's vice-president, Mike Steketee and president, Urs Walterlin at solar farm developer, Lightsource BP's community information sessions in March. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A Goulburn community group has accused Goulburn Mulwaree Council of "muzzling debate" about a proposed solar farm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.