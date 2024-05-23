Recognising regional, rural and remote women for volunteer work

Goulburn women who do volunteer work are being recognised through the Hidden Treasures Honour Roll alongside all NSW women who volunteer for their communities in regional, rural and remote areas.
In a press statement the NSW Government said it was focused on supporting and promoting volunteering through a range of targeted initiatives, to enrich the lives of volunteers and strengthen local communities across the state.
Hidden Treasures is a way for the government to recognise and elevate the "invaluable" volunteer efforts of regional, rural and remote women.
"In regional and rural NSW, women's dedication to volunteering is remarkable, whether it's on the frontline with the RFS, on the fields of the local sports team, saving lives with their local surf lifesaving club or providing friendship and support to those in need week in week out," Regional NSW MP Tara Moriarty said.
"These remarkable women see something that needs to be done and they get out and do it. The work of women volunteering and leading volunteers in regional NSW is a key reason why our regional communities thrive and flourish."
Minister for Women Jodie Harrison said the contribution made by women through their volunteer efforts in tight-knit communities was "truly invaluable".
"In regional, rural and remote towns, we know women can wear many hats and play many important roles in their communities," she said.
"The Hidden Treasures program is a wonderful way to celebrate and commend women for their selfless dedication and passion in bringing their local community together, for uplifting society and for moving industry.
"By recognising these inspirational women, we want to continue to encourage more local regional, rural and remote women to take their future in their own hands to support and advance their community," Ms Harrison said.
At a Thank You NSW Volunteers event in Wagga Wagga on Thursday, May 23 some 91 women will be recognised. They join more than 1200 women who have been commended on the Honour Roll since 2010.
For more information or to nominate a woman as a Hidden Treasure click here.
