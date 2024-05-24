Mortgage brokers to make a donation to a client chosen charity

One charity will benefit from mortgage brokers at the end of the year.
For every home loan settled with Loan Market Bowral and Goulburn dating back from January 9 until November 30 this year, its director Robert Simpson said $100 would be put aside to a charity chosen by one consumer.
"On December 1, we will conduct a draw among the clients who settled with us in that time frame and the lucky winner will get to decide which charity receives the donation," he said.
"Our goal is to reach 200 settlements, meaning $20,000 will be donated."
That is a part of the business's new Settle Give Grow initiative, and Mr Simpson said he and his wife came up with the idea to make a difference in the community.
"At the start of the year, my wife and I thought it would be a great initiative to put something back into the community," he said.
Having never done a charity event before, Mr Simpson said it was great to receive approval from his clients.
"We've done basic donations to sports clubs or sponsors, but it's never been as big a cause as this," he said.
"It gets discussed with the consumers upfront in every appointment and we've had positive feedback overall."
Clients don't have to be from Bowral or Goulburn to be eligible for the initiative.
For more information, call Loan Market Bowral and Goulburn on 4862 1215.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.