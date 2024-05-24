Fire authorities offer words of advice after pile burns escape

Fire authorities are urging landowners to have proper equipment at hand, following two escaped pile burns in Goulburn.
RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to Common Street, near the Chiswick Street intersection at about midday on Friday, May 24.
Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue station officer, Richard Hoffmann said a pile burn escaped from a property and spread to a neighbour's holding. It burnt an approximate 100 square metre area.
He said the landowner did not have a fire permit.
"It's concerning when people don't have permits and fire protection such as water and other equipment on hand," he said.
"When they don't get a permit, they don't think of these things. That's exactly what we can advise them on."
Personnel spoke to the property owner.
At about 1.40pm, RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue responded to another grass fire in Sloane Street, between Finlay and Mazamet Roads. A pile burn in a paddock escaped and burnt a 50 square metre area.
Crews doused the outbreak within 30 minutes.
Mr Hoffmann said the RFS' cooperation was invaluable as their vehicles could access terrain that NSW Fire and Rescue couldn't.
It proved to be a busy day. Earlier, at about 1.20pm, Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue was called to Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral in Bourke Street where incense had set off an automatic fire alarm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.