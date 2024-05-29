Goulburn Post
Go out and about: Things to keep you busy in town this week

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
May 29 2024 - 12:00pm
Chronic pain management program

Look after your health

Grand Pacific Health is holding a free community program on Mondays and Wednesdays for people with chronic pain. Have you been troubled by pain for more the three months, feel anxious or depressed because of ongoing pain or finding it difficult to do the things you want to do because of pain? If you answered yes, then the program is for you. It will help you cope with and manage your pain effectively. The introduction session is on Wednesday May 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm before weekly sessions run from June 3 to July 10. Phone 0484 314 676.

