Go out and about: Things to keep you busy in town this week

Grand Pacific Health is holding a free community program on Mondays and Wednesdays for people with chronic pain. Have you been troubled by pain for more the three months, feel anxious or depressed because of ongoing pain or finding it difficult to do the things you want to do because of pain? If you answered yes, then the program is for you. It will help you cope with and manage your pain effectively. The introduction session is on Wednesday May 29 from 6pm to 7:30pm before weekly sessions run from June 3 to July 10. Phone 0484 314 676.
Mission Australia, in partnership with the Goulburn Multicultural Centre, are hosting a morning tea to show their commitment to reconciliation with the community. The event is on Thursday, May 30 at 12/148 Sloane Street from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Phone 0417 993 220.
Q Space for Youth at Goulburn Mulwaree Library welcomes members and allies of the queer community aged 13 - 25. Each Q Space session will feature a presentation or activity and the opportunity to socialise and have fun. Q Space sessions are held on the last Friday of every month and afternoon tea is provided. Drop ins are welcome. The next session is at the library on May 31 from 4pm to 5pm. Phone 4823 4435.
The Goulburn Volunteer Referral Service will be holding their annual Volunteer Expo as part of National Volunteer Week. The week is Australia's largest annual celebration of volunteers. Each year, these volunteers dedicate over 600 million hours to help others. The event is on Saturday, June 1 at Goulburn Mulwaree Library from 3pm to 5pm. Phone 4823 4435.
The winter warmup exhibition is a feature event by the artists and artisans from Gallery on Track. Wool in all its forms is the focus. Come in and be charmed by this special event so necessary for our indulgence over winter. The event is on from June 1 to June 30 at 2 Blackshaw Road from 10am to 4pm on Wednesdays to Sundays. Phone 4822 7889.
