A group of happy women: Marulan FC glad to be back on the pitch

The scoreline doesn't always matter.
Results may not be going the way of the Marulan FC Women, but they're just happy to be playing football.
This is the first time Marulan have formed a women's side in the Southern Tablelands Football Association All Age Women's competition for a few years and that was down to committee members Ally Will, Leah Byrne, James Will and Mitch Harding.
"We put the word out and our friends told their friends we managed to get enough for a team," Will said.
"A lot of them are mothers, so it gives them the chance to have something other than children, work and life to deal with."
Most of the players are new to football and since they've only had three training sessions so far, they haven't hit their straps yet.
"I sent out a few videos for the girls to watch and learn off," Will said.
"While some players have zero experience, it's never too late because in football, you can't know everything.
"The game's forever changing and even though it's been around for such a long time, it's still improving."
Goulburn Stags FC was the latest team to play Marulan, winning, 9-0 at Cookbundoon on Saturday, May 25 and Stags captain Katrina Chadwick said her side played a good game.
"We always pull together and help each other out," Chadwick said.
"We all have different abilities, but we try to grow individually and then as a team, take those skills and transfer it onto the field."
The next batch of games in the All Age Women's competition sees Marulan take on Crookwell, MBK take on Stags FC and the Foxes take on Stags 97.
