Effort and determination not enough to get Bulldogs across the line

The shaky start to the year has continued for the Goulburn Bulldogs.
They have now just won one of their opening seven Canberra Region Rugby League First Grade matches, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the West Belconnen Warriors at the Workers Arena on Saturday, May 25.
Down by 10 and finishing the stronger of the two teams, the Bulldogs kept pushing towards the line but only managed to score one more try, going down 20-16.
Bulldogs coach Mitch Cornish was understandably disappointed after the match and said the way the game went summed up their season so far.
"We fight hard and the effort's always there, but we just can't grind the games out," Cornish said.
"We created enough opportunities to put them away, but we gave them too much of a lead.
"Having said all that, I can't fault the players, but we've got a lot of work to do."
Although the loss put the Bulldogs in second last spot, Cornish felt that could change as the level of a lot of the teams were quite even.
"Teams are beating everyone left, right and center so if you don't turn up, you're going to get a loss," Cornish said.
The Bulldogs have a formidable task next when they take on the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at the same venue from 3pm on Saturday, June 1.
