Passionate home crowd makes life tough for visiting Camden Valley Wildfire

There's just something so special about the Goulburn crowd.
The Goulburn Bears looked done and dusted at one stage, but the deafening crowd noise in the Goulburn Basketball Stadium almost pulled them across the line against the Camden Valley Wildfire on Saturday, May 25.
Trailing by over 20 points at one stage in the third quarter and getting to within five points with a few minutes left, the Wildfire had an opportunity to put the icing on the cake when they had two free throws.
However, the crowd's persistent chanting seemed to put the shooter off his game and as a result, they missed the two shots.
The home side kept pushing, but the deficit proved to be too much and the Bears went down 80-73.
"The crowd had a big impact on the game, Bears coach Eddie Teague said.
"The thing about the Goulburn crowd is that if you keep them in the game, they will cheer for you until the end.
"Once you give up easy baskets and go down by 20 to 30 points, they give up."
Had the Bears played better in the first half, Teague said the result could have been very different.
"I think we were shell-shocked in the first half and let ourselves down," he said.
"We just didn't adjust to the referees and got two technical fouls.
"The second half though, was the best basketball we played all year."
The result means the Bears continue to be on the wrong end of things, but Teague said there were plenty of positive signs to be happy about, especially since they were down a key man before the match even began.
"We showed people we're going to keep fighting and keep playing," he said.
"We got it back to five points when it could very easily have blown out to 45.
"If we keep improving, I'm sure the wins will come."
Even though the Bears are doing everything right in training, they are still stuck on the one win in the Waratah League Men's competition and Teague said that was because training was never like a game.
"You're never going to create game intensity and that's what I try to do at training," he said.
The Bears, which have five more consecutive home games coming up, next have the tough task of facing the table-topping Tamworth Thunderbolts from 6pm on Saturday, June 1.
