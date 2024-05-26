Making progress: Popular charity dinner another success

The annual 65 Roses Charity Dinner was another night to remember.
Many people attended the event run by Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, May 25 and president Sylvana Aliffi said the night was another big success.
"I appreciate the support we've had from all the business and individuals and I hope everyone had a good time," she said.
"Hopefully we raise more than last year's amount of $45,000."
Cystic Fibrosis is the most common, life-shortening genetic condition in Australia.
A child with CF is born every four days and while medical research is improving, there is no cure.
For 50 years, dedicated teams of volunteers have been providing financial assistance to local families affected by Cystic Fibrosis to help with ongoing treatment costs and equipment expenses.
Efforts of awareness continue to contribute to much needed medical research to help reach the goal of 'Zero Lives Affected By Cystic Fibrosis'.
One of the oldest survivors with the disease Mark Cushway was the guest speaker on the night, but had to send through a video instead as he was too ill to attend.
The dinner is always a popular event and Ms Aliffi said it wouldn't be possible without the committee.
"We're only a small group, but we're very dedicated volunteers," she said.
"We try our best and we have a very supportive community behind us."
The night included a three-course dinner, an auction and entertainment by band Leaving Reality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.