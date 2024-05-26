City's 'finest musician' inspired and created opportunity for generations

The choir and orchestra were assembled and Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral was packed when Paul Paviour OAM stepped up to conduct The Messiah.
It was December, 2011, months of rehearsal had gone into the performance and musicians had travelled from far and wide. Mr Paviour approached the music stand only to find no score in place.
"His wife, Margaret, nearly had a kittens," former choir member, Leon Oberg recalled.
"...He conducted the entire Messiah without a music score in front of him and never missed an instruction. It was just uncanny how he did it. Paul was such a professional musician that he knew every note."
Plaudits are flowing for Paul Paviour's immense contribution to Goulburn's musical life, following his passing on Friday, May 24. He died peacefully at his home, aged ninety-three.
The composer, organist, pianist and conductor poured his high qualifications and generosity into the city's choirs, theatre groups, Saint Saviour's Cathedral where he was music director for many years, and countless students. He was founding director of the Goulburn Conservatorium of Music, now the Hume Regional Conservatorium, which started in a few small rooms at the existing building's rear.
He twice performed for Queen Elizabeth II, firstly at her 1953 coronation and again at the opening of Canberra's Parliament House in 1988 with Goulburn's Consort of Voices. At the latter, he composed and conducted all the music.
The same choir performed for Pope John-Paul II in 1982 in Rome as part of a European tour. But as son, Julian, reflected on Saturday, his father's work spanned the full gamut, from his first love - Anglican church music, major works such as Creation and The Messiah, to compositions for Goulburn's theatre groups and teaching generations of students.
"He was just so giving of his time," he said.
"People will remember Dad for all the opportunities he gave them to be involved in music. He could have had a career in the big cities but chose to work in community music. He just loved giving people opportunities they otherwise wouldn't have had."
Born in Birmingham, England on April 14, 1931, Paul was the only child of Don and Connie Paviour.
While his mother played piano, Julian said his father nurtured his natural talent. He was educated at Bedford Modern School, studied organ and started writing his own compositions.
Mr Paviour undertook National Service in the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy and served in the Korean War as a Navy seal. He was often called upon to play organ. He later studied bachelors and masters degrees at London's Royal College of Music, was appointed a Fellow and won the prestigious Harding Prize for composition.
Mr Paviour taught in Yorkshire, among other places.
In 1953 he married Margaret Muncaster, who shared his love of music and singing.
Their three sons, Adrian, Julian and Philip were born in England. But in 1969 Paul spied a newspaper advertisement for a musical director at All Saints Cathedral, Bathurst. The family landed in Australia from Bedfordshire in 1970. Mr Paviour also taught music in the town.
"Dad was extremely busy with his work, as he wrote all the music for the new Bathurst cathedral's consecration (in 1971). But he always had time for his family. Mum was very supportive," Julian said.
In 1974, Mr Paviour directed all the music for Prince Phillip's Australian visit.
Julian recalled a very musical upbringing. The talent filtered down to him, a trumpet player, concert band conductor and Hume Conservatorium music teacher, and Philip, a singer/songwriter.
In 1975, Mr Paviour took up a lectureship in creative composition at Goulburn Teachers College where he again inspired hundreds of students.
When the College closed in the early 1980s and became the NSW Police Academy, he taught music at Crookwell and Bowral High Schools.
Mr Paviour taught piano, organ and some composition to students and then set out to establish Goulburn's Conservatorium of Music.
"It's very difficult to establish any institution...but Dad always maintained it was important to get out in the community and perform. If people could see that, they would want to be involved. Building up the Con was very hard work but he was just the man to do it."
Julian said his father had a "remarkable gift for enthusing people with his musical ideas and dreams" and they would travel long distances to perform in his orchestras and choirs. He also loved people and could talk to all ages.
Margaret also contributed to the community. She taught music therapy at the Crescent School, was president of the Goulburn Eisteddfod Society and sang in Saint Saviour's Cathedral Choir. She died in October, 2017.
Mr Paviour retired as Con director in 2015.
Current Conservatorium director, George Brenan, said Mr Paviour was very welcoming and generously gave his input when the former sought his advice.
"He was very helpful...It wasn't possible to have a concert or musical event here without him attending," Mr Brenan said.
"He'd drop in for a cuppa and chat. If we can all remain as interested and engaged as Paul did into his old age, we will have had a good life."
The Con's Paviour Room is named in his honour.
Mr Paviour wrote more than 200 compositions, including major symphonies, stage works, concertos and orchestral works. He produced CDs, composed, conducted and performed in multiple concerts, including for the Queen's diamond jubilee celebrations in Goulburn and the city's 150th birthday celebrations in 2013.
The Consort of Voices sang at Sydney Opera House, Sydney Town Hall and toured NSW and regional Victoria, among many other places.
Mr Oberg said Mr Paviour's expertise and connections made it all possible.
"Paul gave musical appreciation to the masses of Goulburn and when he wanted orchestral backing for major works like Creation, Elijah and Messiah, people would travel a long way to perform for him," he said.
"What Paul did for music in Goulburn over the decades will likely never be surpassed."
Mr Oberg successfully nominated his longtime friend for an Order of Australia medal in 2003, recognising his service to music.
Mr Paviour was also a Fellow of the Australian Society of Musicology and Composition, an examiner with the Australian Music Education Board, and received the Centenary Medal, among other honours.
He continued writing and teaching into his retirement. As recently as November, 2023 he wrote a composition, And Now the News, for the Con's Voiceworks Choir.
Paul attended almost every musical and theatre event in Goulburn, including at the city's Performing Arts Centre. He was the oldest person to perform at its opening in March, 2022, at which he played a piano duet, The Goulburn Waltz, with Ingrid Neubrandt. Mr Paviour wrote effusive letters to The Goulburn Post praising the city's rich cultural life.
He continued attending events even after he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago. Julian said his father was still teaching piano until weeks before his death.
In 2017, Mr Paviour told The Post:
"When you have a terrible day you can sit down and play and it's an emotional release - all the arts are an emotional release.
"When I'm writing or playing music you feel like your contributing something to life, and it makes you happier."
Julian said he would remember his father as always happy, positive and interested in the world around him.
"That enthusiasm for life was reflected even in his conversations at the end," he said.
"...There are lots of people around NSW who have some of their fondest musical memories by performing with Dad because he gave them opportunities they never could have imagined. He will be sorely missed."
Ever the planner, Mr Paviour chose all the music for his funeral service. A combined Saint Saviour's and Hume Conservatorium choir and friends will sing.
On trumpet, Julian will play one of Paul's favourite songs: A Nightingale Sang in Berkely Square.
"I guess when you've been a church musician you don't want to leave your funeral service to just anyone," Julian quipped.
"That's what he wanted and he'll get exactly that."
Acting Dean of Saint Saviour's Cathedral, Canon Anne Wentzel will officiate at the service at at 11am on Friday, June 7. Retired bishop, George Browning will preach.
Mr Paviour is also survived by grandchildren Kate, Mark, James, Alex and Meg and great grandchildren, Zoe and Charlie.
