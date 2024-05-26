Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Olympian gives Angus Taylor cycling tips in annual charity ride

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 27 2024 - 9:50am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Boys to the Bush (BTTB) was leading construction firm FDC's chosen charity for this year's Ride To Give.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.