Olympian gives Angus Taylor cycling tips in annual charity ride

Boys to the Bush (BTTB) was leading construction firm FDC's chosen charity for this year's Ride To Give.
Some 65 cyclists participated in the company's annual charity bike ride, which began in Young on May 18, passed by the Thunderbird Motel in Yass and the Mecure in Goulburn before ending in Canberra on May 21.
BTTB uses preventative and early intervention strategies to reach disengaged young males and help them develop a sense of purpose and mate-ship.
Their aim is to build better men through mentorship and positive role-models in communities where 82 per cent of participants do not have a trusted male figure in their lives.
The goal this year was to raise over $350,000 which would help fund BTTB's new premise in Forbes, a fishing boat and safety gear in Young as well as a minibus for Echuca and overall, support the running of, and expanding the reach of their programs.
Some $20,000 in donations was also delivered to grassroot community groups along the way.
BTTB CEO and founder Adam De Mamiel was extremely grateful towards FDC for their generosity.
"Our important work supports hundreds of vulnerable young boys in regional NSW on their journey to manhood," De Mamiel said.
"We're thrilled that this significant Ride to Give funding from the generous team at FDC and their supporters will assist our team to improve outcomes for regional boys in need of support in their journey to adulthood."
Rider and member for Hume Angus Taylor said the not-for-profit, community-based organisation was a great choice of charity.
"It was fantastic to take part in the ride and support Boys to the Bush which helps young boys become great men," he said.
"That's a big issue across our community."
Another rider who took part was professional cyclist Commonwealth Games gold medalist and one of two guest speakers at the Mecure on May 20, Chloe Hosking, and Taylor said he enjoyed chatting with her.
"I managed to get some cycling tips from her and her biggest advice was to train hard," Taylor said.
Taralaga's Beau Cosgrove was the other guest speaker.
